House fire damages home and vehicle in Holland's southside

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland, Park Township, and Graafschap fire departments responded Friday evening to a house fire near South 160th Avenue and South Shore Drive on the southside of Holland.
Video from the scene shows the house heavily charred and damaged, with smoke still visible. A truck was also damaged in the fire.
A FOX 17 crew on scene said a small number of engines left around 8:30 p.m. Authorities have not released information on possible injuries.
FOX 17 has reached out to multiple responding agencies, but officials have not yet provided additional details.
This is a developing story; FOX 17 is working to learn more.