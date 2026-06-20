House fire damages home and vehicle in Holland's southside

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland, Park Township, and Graafschap fire departments responded Friday evening to a house fire near South 160th Avenue and South Shore Drive on the southside of Holland.

Video from the scene shows the house heavily charred and damaged, with smoke still visible. A truck was also damaged in the fire.

A FOX 17 crew on scene said a small number of engines left around 8:30 p.m. Authorities have not released information on possible injuries.

FOX 17 has reached out to multiple responding agencies, but officials have not yet provided additional details.

This is a developing story; FOX 17 is working to learn more.

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