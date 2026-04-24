HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope Network Centers for Autism in Michigan currently serves nearly 100 families across the state, providing specialized care and therapy that is changing lives.

For 13-year-old Lydia VanKoevering, who is nonverbal and was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old, communication was once a major challenge.

WATCH: Hope Network Centers for Autism helps Michigan families find new ways to communicate

Hope Network Centers for Autism helps Michigan families find new ways to communicate

"There was a time we didn't have a clue what she needed, what she wanted. We couldn't help her. We didn't know why she was crying or frustrated or anything like that," Amanda VanKoevering, Lydia's mother, said.

The family found the resources they needed after visiting the Ottawa Area Center and starting Applied Behavior Analysis therapy at the Hope Network Center in Holland. The therapy made a significant difference in their daily lives, allowing the family to better understand Lydia's needs.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Amanda VanKoevering

"The autism is always going to be there, but it has taught us how to handle a child with profound autism. I mean, even at 13, for the most part, she is still pretty nonverbal," VanKoevering said. "We can communicate with her on her basic needs and wants, so we know what she needs, we know what she wants. We can help her."

Facilities dedicated to specialized disorders like autism are crucial for families seeking support. At the Hope Network Center in Holland, patients can see licensed clinic pediatric psychologist Dr. Sharon Getz for an evaluation in a matter of days.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Dr. Sharon Getz

"Being so specialized, we understand the nuances within autism spectrum. We're on top of the latest research and data in terms of treatments, treatment modalities," Getz said. "The treatment with kids on the spectrum is slow and steady wins the race. It's everyone in the family, kind of banding together and doing the same treatment modalities."

For Lydia, it's helped bring out her big personality.

"She's fun, she's active, she's busy, she's loud, she's crazy, she's a bundle of joy," VanKoevering said. "It gives her more independence. She is a lot happier. Yep, she is a lot calmer. It's just a better life for her."

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