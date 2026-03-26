ZEELAND, Mich. — The city of Zeeland is hosting its Easter Egg Hunt downtown this Saturday, featuring separate events for different age groups, raffle prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Families are encouraged to bring their cameras and favorite baskets for the event. For infants to 5-year-olds, the hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Splash Pad on Elm Street.

Hop on down! Zeeland Easter Egg Hunt happening downtown Saturday

For children ages 6 through 12, the hunt will happen at 10 a.m. on Main Street between Church and Elm. Colorful eggs will be hidden along the sidewalks on both sides of the road.

Organizers recommend a limit of 15 eggs per person so everyone gets a chance to search. Participants who find an egg with a number on it can visit the tent in front of Zeeland Bakery to claim a raffle prize. Raffle prizes are limited to one per family.

The Easter Bunny will also be around for meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.

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