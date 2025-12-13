Holland's Park Theatre emerges as comedy destination with major acts heading to historic venue

HOLLAND, Mich. — A hidden gem in Holland is making waves in the comedy world, with major acts choosing to perform at the historic Park Theatre, as it transforms into a regional comedy destination.

The Park Theatre has housed everything from a woodworking mill and feed store, to a teen nightclub throughout its long history. For the past 25 years, it has operated as a music venue hosting over 200 events annually.

"This venue was originally not a music venue, but it was built in 1886. So this is an old building, and it's had many different lives," said Jair Driesenga, Park Theatre's Vibe and Inspiration Director.

The venue hosts diverse programming including open-mic nights every Tuesday, as well as comedy and poetry events, serving as a community gathering place.

"I like to always emphasize that open-mic, because it's a place where we embrace vulnerability and celebrate self expression." said Driesenga.

For Driesenga, the venue holds personal significance as his hometown spot for local music where he performed with bands growing up.

"This is where a lot of community building is happening, and at music venues, it's a place where we can escape a lot of that heaviness," Driesenga explained. "In this building, we celebrate the things that bring us together."

The theatre is expanding its comedy programming with monthly shows starting January 16th 2026.

"That was my goal," said Jordan Garnett, Comedy Booker for Park Theatre "Let's make this place the place for comedy. When they think of Holland, they're like, Okay, what next star are they gonna have?" Garnett said.

Garnett, originally from South Florida, credits the theatre with saving his comedy career during difficult times.

"Without these guys, I would not be doing comedy. They really saved my career," Garnett said. "Instead of delivering FedEx, I get to travel the world doing what I love, and that's all thanks to this place."

The upcoming comedy lineup includes notable performers such as AJ Wilkerson, Preacher Lawson from America's Got Talent, Maddy Smith and David Koechner, who played Todd Packer on The Office.

"This place is so special. It's a hidden gem," Garnett said. "A lot of these headliners are walking in and they're like, I want to shoot a special here. We actually have had locals shoot their own specials here. So, I would like to see more of that."

Before the major acts arrive, the theatre will host a special charity comedy show at 7 p.m. Saturday night benefiting nonprofit Community Action House.

"Bring an unwrapped new toy, free admission. Great comedy show. We have an unbelievable lineup. Jair will be on it. Mai will be on it. And then we have Darius Walker. He just won an award in Michigan for comedy," Garnett said.

Vietnamese comedian Mai LG traveled from Florida to perform in the charity show.

"To spread the laughter to people and then get to have a cause at the same time. It's like, two in one," Mai LG said. "I would love for everybody to come tomorrow. The more the merrier. We can come and say hi and shake hands and hugs and, you know, bring some happiness to the children, the unfortunate."

