Holland student becomes Eagle Scout after fundraising for marching band

Noah Castaneda, a dedicated student and a trumpeter at Holland High School, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as of Tuesday.

Since his freshman year, Castaneda has been an active member of the school's marching band. Recognizing the need for funding, he chose to use his Eagle Scout project to support the band.

He organized taco drives and used social media to raise money, ultimately generating $6,700 to purchase next year's sheet music for the band.

His hard work and commitment have now culminated in his official designation as an Eagle Scout.

