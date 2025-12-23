Holland State Park reopens portion of main parking lot

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A part of Holland State Park's main parking lot is back open weeks roughly two weeks after park officials closed it because of what they called "illegal activities."

The park announced the reopening on December 23, saying parking spots nearest Lake Michigan will be available to use during the winter season. The vast majority of the parking lot remains off-limits to vehicles.

In a social media post, the park said the remaining portion would stay closed to reduce the chance of people driving recklessly on state land.

The main parking lot was closed on December 9 after several complaints about destruction of state property and near-misses between pedestrians and vehicles. A smaller auxiliary lot near the back of the park had remained open.

Holland State Park is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day during the winter, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube