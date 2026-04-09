Holland Public Safety investigates deadly crash at US-31 intersection

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly intersection crash on US-31. Officials say they received a tip about the crash around 1:10 A.M. Thursday morning, and first responders found a 62-year-old Holland man unresponsive with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the car involved was traveling northbound on US-31 at the 24th Street intersection. Witnesses say traffic for US-31 had a green light, and the victim started walking across 24th Street on the east side of the intersection. The car entered the intersection with a green light, and hit the pedestrian.

The victim was transported to Holland Hospital, and he later died from his injuries. The victim's name is being withheld at this time.

The 28-year-old driver was not hurt in the crash. The Holland Department of Public Safety believes alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

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