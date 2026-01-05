Holland Outdoor Discovery Center launches speaker series to help families unplug

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland is launching a new four-part speaker series aimed at helping people reduce screen time and reconnect with their communities, addressing the growing concern over digital habits affecting family relationships.

Phone distractions have become commonplace in daily life, prompting the ODC to take action through its new campaign "The Future Live Outdoors."

"You know, when you go out to dinner and everybody's on their phone instead of talking with their friends and family. It's an issue, and that's an issue that we're trying to combat," said Madeline Tunison, marketing and communications manager for the ODC.

Holland's Outdoor Discovery Center launches speaker series to help families unplug

The ODC's definition of "outdoors" extends beyond traditional nature activities to include community engagement and local involvement.

"We really believe that the future does live outdoors. And outdoors doesn't necessarily mean outside, in the middle of the woods, hiking on a trail. It can be out in your community. It can be doing something with a local organization or shopping locally," Tunison said.

The speaker series, called "Unplugged – Disconnect to Reconnect," will feature four free events requiring registration, each designed to provide practical guidance on achieving digital balance.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

"We're bringing in these speakers that will provide resources and tactics on how to create that healthy balance with technology," Tunison said. "This whole speaker series is leading into what we're trying to do with this entire thing, which is connect people with their community."

The series kicks off January 14 with New York Times bestselling author Catherine Price at Ridgepoint Community Church in Holland. Price will also participate in a live recording of the ODC's podcast "Gear Up! Adventures in Parenthood" on January 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location. The podcast recording costs $20 and includes lunch.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

Author Katherine Martinko will speak February 12 at the Holland Civic Center. Renowned paleontologist Dr. Scott Sampson will present March 3 at the performing arts center at West Ottawa High School. The series concludes March 17 with Lenore Skenazy at Ridgepoint Community Church.

"Then we have a meet-and-greet afterwards," Tunison said. "If you sign up for a meet-and-greet, you get a copy of their book. You get a signed copy. And you get to meet them."

"I'm super excited about the people they're having come, some of them I've already started following prior to even knowing about this series, so I have them all bookmarked," said Emily Bierma, communications and marketing director with nonprofit Velo Kids.

Bierma plans to attend the series with her children. As a mother, she sees the initiative as addressing a critical parenting challenge.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

"I'm a mom of four small kids, and so I spend a lot of time and energy thinking about this, about how to get my kids outside in nature," Bierma said.

Bierma said the speaker series aligns with other community efforts, including Holland's planned bike park, to create spaces that encourage offline engagement.

"Yes, we know it's important for them to not be on their phone. Yes, we know they have to get out in the community. But what's next, right? Like, how can we as a community create space that fosters kids wanting to be outside and connecting with each other?" Bierma said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube