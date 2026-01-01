Holland to build new bike park north of Unity Bridge by fall 2026

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland will add a new 600-foot outdoor community bike park north of Unity Bridge by fall 2026, addressing the growing need for outdoor spaces that encourage children to spend time outside and learn cycling skills.

The project, known as a pump track, is a collaboration between the City of Holland, nonprofit Velo Kids, Park Township and the Outdoor Discovery Center. The facility will constructed by American Ramp and will feature flowing trails, jumps and berms designed to help children develop biking skills in a safe environment.

"It used to be, when you and me were kids growing up, everybody biked right?" said Emily Bierma, Communications and Development Manager for Velo Kids. "Kids are not learning to bike, and they're not spending time outside like they used to. So, we really feel the need to get kids on bikes, which is really the drive behind our programming."

Bierma said the decline in outdoor activity among children has created an urgent need for dedicated spaces that encourage physical activity and risk-taking in controlled environments.

"We know through research that it's really important for kids to take risks in an organized safe space, to spend time out in nature, to be in control behind their bike, and realize the cause and effect, if a kid goes down a ramp, doesn't hit it quite right, make those adjustments. All of that is so good for their brains," Bierma said.

The bike park will be free to use year-round, with bikes available at different times for children who don't have their own. The location offers convenient access without requiring street crossings.

"What's great about it is you can actually access this space from our new skate park and the Window on the Waterfront park without ever having to cross the street. So, people can park at the Window on the Waterfront park and bicycle to the pump track without ever having to cross the street," said Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks.

The project is planned in five phases, with phases one and two scheduled for completion in fall 2026. These initial phases will include the primary asphalt track and a beginner track.

"City Council has approved $700,000 for phase one. Velo City and Velo Kids have raised money for the for phase two and the additional amenities that are there," Bocks said.

The overall project carries an approximate $1.4 million price tag. Velo Kids is working to raise funds for the remaining three phases, which are planned for completion by 2027 and will include amenities like benches and bike racks.

"They'll also be information all over the city of Holland as we start to raise the money. We're just getting started as a committee to kind of get the word out," Bierma said.

The collaboration between multiple organizations reflects Holland's commitment to community improvement.

"I think it is unique for Holland, is all of these organizations are working in tandem with each other. The city of Holland and Velo Kids and Park Township and the Outdoor Discovery Center, we're all working to try to make the community better," Bierma said.

Beyond providing a space for children to develop cycling skills, organizers see the bike park as a way to strengthen family relationships and community bonds.

"We know as parents that it can be hard to have conversations with our kids and spend time with them, and so to create a space like this where parents and kids can be riding together," Bierma said. "This is going to be a space that everybody can use, and we'll really just build a stronger, better community."

