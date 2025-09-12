Holland nurse fundraises for clean water well in Africa by running Berlin Marathon

HOLLAND, Mich. — Jayme Brantsen is preparing to fly to Germany next week to run in the BMW Berlin Marathon. Her goal is to raise money for Holland-based nonprofit, Vox United, to build a clean water well in Mozambique, Africa.

Brantsen has several ties to West Michigan. She was raised in Muskegon, currently lives in Holland, and works as a surgical nurse at Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

“I think my favorite part of nursing is being present with my patients, because I know that they're at their worst, and if I can be there for them in that moment, there’s no better feeling than advocating for my patients,” Brantsen explained.

Brantsen’s mother, also a nurse, inspired her to enter the field.

“I don't think I really knew what that meant growing up, but she got diagnosed with breast cancer my senior year of high school, and that adversity really brought me to this field of nursing,” Brantsen recalled.

Running became an important part of Brantsen’s life during her mother’s illness.

“Through my mom's cancer diagnosis and everything that [we] went through that, like the one thing that got me through that was running,” she said.

A former track athlete at Reeths-Puffer High School in Muskegon and Grand Valley State University, Brantsen continues to run and now helps coach the West Ottawa High School girls cross country team.

“Running has given me everything, so I'm trying to use this sport to give back, because it's really done a lot for me. It's taught me a lot about myself, and I really want this sport to do the same for other people,” she said. "I help coach those girls. And they really inspire me to run fast and work hard. Because everything I tell them to do, I know that I need to lead by example, you know?”

Brantsen is also well on her way to running all seven major world marathons. She has already completed both the Boston Marathon and the Chicago Marathon.

“I chose Berlin because it's one of the seven major marathons of the world. So that's a life goal of mine, is to run those seven major marathons,” she said.

Unlike previous races, Brantsen will be running the Berlin Marathon in support of Vox United, a nonprofit led by Brian King.

"His why started because he visited Mozambique and he drank the water, and he almost died from a waterborne illness. And he kind of just said a prayer that, you know, Lord spare my life, and I'll use it to bring clean water back to Mozambique,” Brantsen explained.

Brantsen is halfway to her goal of raising $12,000.

“We're using every mile I run to use as a campaign to raise money to build a well for people in Mozambique. This will bring a well to a rural school,” she said. “I just want the Zeeland and Holland community to know that they can be a part of this movement. Like, even $1 is a part of that $12,000, and you can be a part of something so incredible."

She said this experience has inspired her to continue this mission in her future marathons.

"I'll never stop trying to raise money for this cause. It's always good to recognize that our problems are small compared to what's going on across the world. It gives you a lot of perspective," Brantsen said. "And it's really helped me on my runs as well. When I'm also at mile 18, it's like, well, there's people who don't have water to look forward to after they're done running 20 miles."

Brantsen credits her fiancé and parents for helping her get this far.

“I think my fiancé, Zach, he's just always right in my corner cheering me on. He always believes in me, even when I don't believe in myself. I think my parents too, you know, couldn't do it without their unwavering support,” she said.

She hopes her passion for the cause will catch on in the community.

"My life motto is love and serve, right? There's nothing better than spreading joy,” she said.

