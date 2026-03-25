HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Ice Park has wrapped up a highly successful first season, selling tens of thousands of tickets and generating hundreds of thousands of dollars for the city.

WATCH: Holland Ice Park wraps up successful first season with nearly 35,000 tickets sold

Holland Ice Park wraps up successful first season with nearly 35,000 tickets sold

The season, which lasted from mid-November to mid-March, saw a total of 34,455 open skate tickets sold. In February, the Holland Recreation Department said the ice park had already generated between $275,000 and $300,000 for the city. Ticket sales grew by nearly 10,000 in the final month of the season alone.

WATCH: Prior coverage on the Holland Ice Park

Holland Ice Park draws thousands with over 26,000 tickets sold since November opening

Beyond open skating, 213 groups of curlers showed off their skills on the ice sheet.

Visitors also enjoyed 8,333 cups of hot chocolate. The hot chocolate was a specific requirement made by Frank Kraai, a late Holland educator who donated $1 million to make the project happen. Kraai died in 2024, but his legacy continues to live on within the park.

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