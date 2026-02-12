Holland Ice Park draws thousands with over 26,000 tickets sold since November opening

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Ice Park has become a winter destination, attracting visitors from across West Michigan since its grand opening in November. With over 26,000 open skate tickets sold, the seasonal attraction is generating significant revenue for the city while providing year-round programming opportunities.

First-time visitors Marijane Van Der Wende and her sister-in-law Sarah Werkema traveled from the Grand Rapids area to experience the new facility.

"We're so excited," Van Der Wende said.

"First time skating this year," Werkema added.

The pair, who have previously skated at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids, found the Holland location offered something they hadn't experienced before.

"We've done skating in downtown Grand Rapids before, and love that. I mean, anything with getting outside in winter is good," Werkema said.

"This is different than any place else. Yeah, it's different," Van Der Wende said.

Other visitors, like Jedadiah Corder from Grandville, came to showcase their ice dancing skills.

"Dancing on ice skates is really hard, actually," Corder said. "It's beautiful. Everyone seems to be having a good time. No one seems to be getting hurt, feels safe, feels full of fun for the whole family, some might say."

Holland Recreation Manager Kemri Hilton said the response has exceeded expectations.

"We've sold about 26,000 open skate tickets in that time, which has been kind of crazy," Hilton said.

The ticket sales don't include curling reservations, and the ice park has generated between $275,000 and $300,000 for the city so far this season.

"We plan to be open until the middle of March, roughly March 15 or 16, depending on weather. The curling sheet will probably be open until roughly the first week of March," Hilton said.

When the ice melts, the concrete ribbon underneath will transform into a multi-use space for wheeled activities.

"We have a great partnership with Velo Kids, a nonprofit in the area, and they're going to operate what they're calling 'The Wheelhouse', which is a great learn to bike program that will operate out of this space too," said Hilton.

Spring and summer programming will include concerts and movies in the park.

"We have that amphitheater space in the back, which we're excited to use. We're going to be doing some yoga down here," Hilton said.

For active visitors like Van Der Wende and Werkema, the year-round programming offers reasons to return.

"We're either snowshoeing or cross country skiing or hiking or whatever, so we are quite active," Van Der Wende said.

"I think whenever there's something that draws people outdoors, there's too many people and that live in Michigan and stay indoors huddled around a fire waiting for spring, and I just, I don't want to be that person," Werkema said. "So, it's nice to be outside. And this is beautiful."

