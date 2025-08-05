Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holland Channel searched after witness concern of missing person

Ottawa County Sheriff Marine Unit
File Photo
HOLLAND, Mich. — Law enforcement searched the Holland Channel Monday night after a witness was concerned that someone may have fallen into the water.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's responded to Holland State Park around 5:30 p.m.

A witness reported seeing a person on the rocks near the pier wall, but never saw them return on the pier walkway.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Dive Team, along with other departments, searched the area.

Deputies say, at this time, no one has been reported missing from the State Park or beach area.

