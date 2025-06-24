HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland American Legion Band will perform its third concert of the summer series Tuesday night at Kollen Park in Holland.

The free community concert runs from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will feature two of the band's trumpeters performing Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Trumpets.

The Holland American Legion Band has been providing concerts to the community for the past 105 years.

Its summer concert series continues every Tuesday evening till August.

Holland American Legion Band plays third summer concert Tuesday

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube