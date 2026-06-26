HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland American Legion Band has been using music to honor the United States for more than a century. As the country prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, the ensemble of roughly 100 musicians is showing no signs of slowing down.

WATCH: Holland American Legion Band marks 106 years of patriotic music as US prepares for 250th birthday

Holland American Legion Band marks 106 years of patriotic music as US prepares for 250th birthday

Founded in 1920 by the Willard G. Leenhouts American Legion Post 6, the band has spent 106 years giving musicians a place to play.

"They founded this band to help organize music in the community, to find musicians, give them an outlet to play, and then also just to support some of the patriotic activities that were happening in town," director Scott Vanden Berg said.

Vanden Berg has led the band for 10 years. He said the group's roots in community service remain central to its identity today.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Scott Vanden Berg

"I just think being able to see the reactions of the people who are listening, it's just a really rewarding experience, and to know that you're touching people who are creating their own community," said Vanden Berg.

The band performs 10 summer concerts every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Kollen Park in Holland, as well as on holidays including Memorial Day and Veterans Day. This year, the group is marking Independence Day with a special concert on June 30.

"We're celebrating the fourth on June 30, which is a Tuesday, and we're just playing the patriotic music that I think celebrates our country best," Vanden Berg said.

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The band's reach extends well beyond West Michigan. Members have performed in Hawaii, Washington, D.C., and across Europe.

"I was good friends with the former director, and he got me into it partly because we were doing a trip to France for the 70th anniversary of D-Day. That was just a very cool moment," member Bruce Formsma said.

The band spans generations, from students to seasoned professionals — and in some cases, both play side by side.

Trumpet player Tyler Michielsen, a student in the band, performs alongside his instructor, Bruce Formsma.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Trumpet players Bruce Formsma and Tyler Michielsen

"It's a lot of fun to play with my instructor, that's for sure. There's not very often when you get to do that, and then also it's fun because there's a lot of other professional players in the band," Michielsen said.

Formsma said performing is what keeps him coming back.

"I just like playing. I mean, I could go to a concert, and yes, I enjoy listening to it, but when I'm part of it, it's just a whole different experience," Formsma said.

Flautist Kenlyn Blaauw has been a member since 1967, when she joined as a junior in high school.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Flautist Kenlyn Blaauw

"Henry Vander Linde was the director of the band, and he made it his mission to get as many young people into the group as possible," Blaauw said.

Blaauw said the band's legacy extends beyond its own performances, having helped spark other musical groups in the community.

"So many other groups have started from this group. We have church orchestras that most of the people play, and we have a big band that plays out of here," Blaauw said. "We have Gold ‘N Trumpets that play out of here. Really, the Zeeland Community Band has started from this group. We get people in from Coopersville and Allendale, and we have one gentleman that flies in from Texas to play with us."

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She said she plans to keep playing as long as she is able.

"It's just an honor to be part of this group. It really is. And people recognize you because they come out to the park and they just think it's wonderful that we're all out there and that we play for them, and they all feel very special that we do concerts for them," Blaauw said.

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