Historic Van Raalte Farm in Holland undergoing million-dollar renovations

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Van Raalte Farm, a historic site in Holland, is receiving significant upgrades as part of a million-dollar improvement project funded by the city’s municipal capital improvement fund. Constructed in the 1870s by Holland's founder, Albertus Van Raalte, the 160-acre farm has been maintained by the city for the past 25 years.

"This 100% is a hidden gem... And if you don't see it, you don't know it's here. We have a bunch of trails boardwalks," said Holland Director of Parks and Recreation, Andy Kenyon. "16th Street side, Country Club Road side and the 24th Street side, you can park at any one of those trail heads, hop on a trail and walk around loops."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

With a house, two barns, a dog park, a sledding hill, and multiple trails on-site, Kenyon said efforts to enhance the farm started several years ago.

"Our recreation maintenance staff has been replacing signs, been doing repairs on the sidewalks, the boardwalks, the trail systems. They put in new benches this summer. The paving is getting done here on the 16th Street side right now," Kenyon said.

A major component of the plan is the construction of a new pedestrian bridge to replace one lost in a storm years ago, connecting trails between the 24th Street side and Country Club roadside.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

"We are currently waiting for that to be installed, probably sometime in September, October. That will come, and that'll be a great connector piece, create a loop, which people like to do. It'll be a clear span bridge across the creek," added Kenyon.

Additionally, the city has applied for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant, potentially providing an extra $400,000 for improvements, with more possibly on the way.

"We did apply for a grant, a big grant to help us bridge the gap between our general fund dollars that help take care of all city facilities, as well as the grant from the state," Kenyon said. "If we get the grant, we won't find out till the fall or early winter, and then most of the renovations to the trail system will happen next summer."

Historic Van Raalte Farm in Holland undergoing million-dollar renovations

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube