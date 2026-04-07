'Go Blue!': Fans in Holland celebrate Michigan Wolverines NCAA men's championship win

HOLLAND, Mich. — Cheers erupted at Big E’s Sports Grill in Holland Monday night as the Michigan Wolverines clinched the NCAA men’s basketball championship with a 69-63 victory over the UConn Huskies.

Fans were on the edge of their seats during the close first half, but Michigan led for most of the second.

Michigan Wolverines win NCAA Men’s Championship, fans celebrate in Holland

Before the game, Dr. Larry Miller, a dentist of Farmington Hills, shared his family’s connection to the university.

“My son and two of my grandsons are at the game tonight, and my youngest daughter and her daughter are also at the game tonight,” Miller said. “And when I said to them, what about me? And they said, Dad, it’s not a three generation night, it’s a two generation night.”

Miller, a University of Michigan graduate, said most of his children and grandchildren also attended the school.

James Prince/FOX 17 Dr. Larry Miller

After the win, his joy was evident.

“I feel so good. I feel so good. I feel so great!” Miller said. “I want to just say to my wife, to my daughter, to my son-in-law, to my grandchildren, to my son, to my daughter-in-law, who all went to Michigan, go Blue!”

This is Michigan’s second NCAA men’s basketball championship. The Wolverines won their first title in 1989.

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