GIDDY UP! Extreme Mountain Trail horse competition in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich — The Holland Western Horse Park will be featuring some of the best horses and their riders competing in the 2025 Extreme Mountain Trail horse competition.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 9, at 9:00 a.m. and running through Aug. 10, riders of all ages navigate obstacle courses, mimicking what both horse and rider might come across if they were on a mountain trail.

The competition will be held at the Holland Western Horse Park.

Driving directions, due to construction , are below:

If you would like to come give this a try with your horse, they have open practice time August 8th from 11:00am - 5:00pm, $25 of Members and $30 for Non-Members.

