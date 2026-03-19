First responders rescue woman pinned by a tree branch in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — First responders freed a woman trapped by a tree branch Thursday at a park in Holland.

Firefighters and police were called to VanRaalte Farm Park around 2:10 p.m. They found a 25-year-old woman partially submerged in the river with her leg pinned to the ground by a branch.

According to the Holland Public Safety Department, the woman and her boyfriend had been sitting on a downed tree branch. When the couple stood up, the branch rolled, knocking the woman over and pinning her leg.

A chainsaw was used to cut the branch, so first responders could lift it and free the woman.

The couple was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, including cold exposure due to time spent in the river.

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