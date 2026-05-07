First-ever Tulip Time drone show, fireworks happening at Kollen Park Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland's Tulip Time Festival will close out its 2026 run with a brand new addition this Saturday — the first-ever Tulip Time Drone Show Spectacular at Kollen Park.

The event takes place Saturday, May 9, with food trucks on site starting at 5:30 p.m. Live music will accompany the evening before the drone show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Thousands of synchronized drones will light up the sky in a display celebrating Hudsonville Ice Cream's 100th anniversary.

First-ever drone show, fireworks to close out Tulip Time festival at Kollen Park Saturday

Following the drone show, fireworks will launch over Lake Macatawa, marking the official end of Saturday's festivities.

The festival continues Sunday, May 10, with a full slate of events before wrapping up for 2026.

The Holland Highlights Tour and Tulip Time VIP Tour both begin at 8 a.m. The Historic Walking Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and the Tulip Immersion Garden at Beechwood Church — which is card payment only — is open from noon to 5 p.m.

The Carnival and Concessions at the Civic Center parking lot runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., closing out the 2026 Tulip Time Festival.

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