Fall Rescue Bash set for this weekend at Holland's Centennial Park

HOLLAND, Mich. — A newly formed nonprofit, Pawsitive Healing Sanctuary, will host its Fall Rescue Bash this Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Park in Holland. The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m. each day.

Local vendors, activities, and adoptable animals from area rescues will be featured at the free event. Donations will be accepted to support the nonprofit’s efforts to purchase land in Allegan County, where they plan to build a sanctuary for children and animals who have experienced trauma.

The organization aims to create a space where both children and animals can bond, heal, and grow together.

