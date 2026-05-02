HOLLAND, Mich. — A new exhibit at Van Raalte Farm Park is giving Holland, Michigan, neighbors and visitors a chance to explore the city's historic ties to the Netherlands.

WATCH: Dutch Life on Display: Holland exhibit connects community to Netherlands heritage

Dutch Life on Display: Holland exhibit connects community to Netherlands heritage

The "Dutch Life on Display" exhibit features intricate jewelry and authentic attire from four provinces in the Netherlands.

Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda said the organization purchased the 50 authentic costumes from a museum in Amsterdam.

"This is a once in a lifetime collection to buy. It really connects Holland, Michigan to Holland, the Netherlands," Auwerda said. "It's really been a passion project for me, once we got all these costumes delivered, to be able to figure out how to curate it in a meaningful way, and to have people be able to learn a little bit about the provinces as well."

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The exhibit represents four Dutch provinces: Zeeland, Friesland, Noord-Holland and Overijssel.

Auwerda highlighted one of the exhibit's most distinctive features, a traditional craft from the Overijssel province.

"They still wear the costumes today around town. One of my favorite things is the STIP work," Auwerda said. "It uses nail heads dipped in paint to make patterns on the fabric, and it's very unique."

The exhibit has drawn strong interest, including from visitors who traveled from the Netherlands.

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“The reaction has been wonderful. People love this display. … A couple came through on Monday morning who live in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands, and they saw that this was open and said, ‘We need to come,’ and our docents learned a little bit from them about where they live and their costume,” Auwerda said. “It’s an extraordinary collection, and we’re thrilled to have it.”

Admission is $10 per person. Tickets are available online or onsite at Van Raalte Farm Park. Capacity is limited to about 50 visitors per hour.

The exhibit runs through May 9.

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