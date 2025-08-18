Drought Woes: Holland landscaping business sees impact firsthand

HOLLAND, Mich. — The greater Grand Rapids area has recorded 16 days of 90-degree temperatures this summer so far, with residents in Holland feeling the strain of a drought. Sanchez Lawn and Landscape, a family-owned business, has seen significant impacts as homeowners confront dry and unhealthy lawns.

Miguel Juan Sanchez founded the company with his brother Florentino "Chief" Sanchez six years ago. They noted the severity of this season's drought.

Miguel added, “This has probably been, I think maybe the worst."

"This year, I think [business] been a little bit slow due to the weather," Chief said.

With only 2.98 inches of rainfall measured in Holland this summer, the region has received less than one-third of the average precipitation typically experienced during June, July, and August.

“Some of them, we go like every other week now, instead of on a weekly basis, you know. And it looks pretty brown, and there's a lot of dead grass,” said Chief.

To maintain lawn health during the drought, the Sanchez brothers recommend watering at least twice a day.

"In the mornings, you water them [around] seven or eight, something like that. And then in the afternoon, you want to wait till later, you know, when it's not so hot," Chief advised.

However, the cost of water has led some clients to reduce their watering efforts.

"If some of our clients have a water bill, then yeah, they won't water it, and I don't blame them," Miguel stated. "If you can only do it once, do it in the morning because of heat."

For homeowners with dead grass, Chief said all hope is not lost.

"Usually with rain and some care again, you know, it'll come back to life," he said.

Miguel also emphasized the importance of protecting oneself while mowing in the heat.

"Stay hydrated, sunscreen. We go out in long sleeve shirts, you know, but they're cool, dry," he advised.

