ZEELAND, Mich. — Downtown Zeeland’s Main Street will transform into a festive trick-or-treat destination on Friday for the 13th annual “Trick or Treat on Main Street” event, expected to draw between 1,000 and 1,500 costumed children in search of candy.

The event, sponsored by West Michigan Community Bank, will take place October 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street will be closed to traffic between Elm and Church Streets to provide a safe, family-friendly environment for participants.

Downtown Zeeland to host 13th annual Trick or Treat on Main Street Friday

Children are invited to pick up trick-or-treat bags at the West Michigan Community Bank tent, located at 130 East Main Street, before visiting the majority of downtown businesses handing out treats.

Safety will be a focus, with the Zeeland Board of Public Works, Zeeland Police Department, and Zeeland Fire Department on hand to offer safety tips and fun activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit a fire truck and police car during the festivities.

Those unable to attend the downtown event Friday afternoon can participate later in city-wide Trick-or-Treating that evening. The event will be held rain or shine and is open to families looking for a safe and enjoyable Halloween experience.

