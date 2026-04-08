HOLLAND, Mich. — While area school districts mark spring break, downtown Holland is celebrating Spring Fling with shopping discounts, special dining promotions and outdoor yard games.

Participants can pick up an official Spring Fling shopping and dining passport at the Holland Convention and Visitors Bureau, 78 East Eighth Street, during the week while supplies last. Shoppers can use the passport to receive 20% off purchases at participating businesses.

Those who make purchases at ten participating businesses between April 4 and April 11 can have their passport stamped for a chance to win a Downtown Holland gift card giveaway valued at $1,000. Printable copies of the passport are also available.

Downtown Holland hosts Spring Fling with shopping, dining, and games

Restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering Spring Fling Flights all week, featuring cocktails, appetizers, sweet treats and other specials. Each flight purchase earns a passport stamp toward the gift card drawing.

The festivities conclude Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, with yard games along Eighth Street. Activities include corn hole and mini golf, and visitors can bring drinks from nearly 20 Social District establishments.

Event organizers note that yard games are weather-dependent, and updates will be posted on the Downtown Holland Facebook page in case of inclement conditions.

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