Downtown Holland is preparing for its annual trick-or-treat celebration, where families are expected to flood the area in costumes for a morning of treats on Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to noon.

"It’ll be all along 8th Street, which is our main street, but also on our side streets.”,” said Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland marketing coordinator. "We've told all of our businesses to be prepared with 2000 pieces of candy."

The event includes participation from more than 50 businesses and organizations across 8th Street, College Avenue, Central Avenue, and River Avenue.

Downtown Holland gears up for candy-filled Trick-or-Treat event Saturday

"Times 50+ businesses, there's a lot of candy to hand out, and most businesses will just set up shop right on the sidewalk, right outside their stores," de Alvare added.

Among the participating businesses is Borr’s, a shoe store that has operated in downtown Holland for 102 years.

Co-owner Cathy Tubbergen said, “I'm actually going to be doing it for the first time ever. So, it'll be fun to see all the kids come by and all their costumes.”

Downtown Holland

Tubbergen noted that the event offers valuable exposure for local businesses.

“Families are exposed to downtown Holland. They're exposed to all the stores down here, what we have to offer. And they definitely, you know, usually come back and check things out at another time.”

Kara de Alvare agreed, adding, “It helps families think of us as a destination the next time they are looking for somewhere to shop or somewhere to go out to eat.”

Organizers encourage families to bring children in costume for a safe, festive kickoff to the Halloween season.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube