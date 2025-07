ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed in a crash Friday evening in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the two-vehicle crash on 88th Ave near Ransom St. It happened around 7:30 p.m.



Deputies say the victim was ejected from a vehicle and died as a result of injuries.

Occupants of the other vehicle involved were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube