Deputies investigate indecent exposure reports at strip mall

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of Indecent Exposure at a retail store in Holland Township. The investigation started on Saturday, October 25 near East Lakewood Boulevard and North Park Drive after a witness reported a man exposed himself to a female shopper. The witness tried to confront the suspect, but he fled the area before he could be stopped.

Authorities say the man is in his late 20's, 5'10" and had black hair. He was wearing gray sweat pants and a yellow and white baseball cap.

The Sheriff's Office is working to identify any female victims who may have been approached by the suspect inside one of the stores in the area.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (877) 88-SILENT

