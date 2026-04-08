Deputies investigate deadly rollover crash in Port Sheldon Township construction area

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly rollover crash in Port Sheldon Township Wednesday morning. Authorities say a 21-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on Van Buren Street and 152nd Avenue in a construction area around 7:00 A.M.

Officials say the westbound lane of Van Buren Street was closed for construction. The westbound lane was all sand, and the eastbound lane was covered in gravel. Officials believe the vehicle was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane, and lost control when switching lanes from the gravel to the sand, rolling the vehicle over and ejecting the driver.

OCSO says the crash remains under investigation, and are urging people with more information about it to reach out to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority at (800) 249-0911 or Silent Observer.

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