Come one, come all: Pumpkinfest returns to downtown Zeeland Thursday

Pumpkinfest kicks off Thursday in downtown Zeeland, bringing three days of circus-themed events, food, live music, and activities for all ages.

Children's Story Time at the Howard Miller Library begins the celebration Thursday, followed by horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling circus performers, face painting, henna, and the Avenue of Art walking tour on Main Street.

Friday’s schedule includes food vendors, KidzFest, the Kidz Tractor Pull, and Ice Guru Sky Script Bubble Clouds.

The entertainment tent behind the Howard Miller Library will host Mayor Kevin Klynstra’s retirement celebration, with complimentary popcorn and root beer floats for attendees.

Try your hand at Senior B.I.N.G.O. or compete in the Zeeland Recreation corn hole tournament. The day wraps up live music and a laser light show on Elm Street.

Saturday begins with the Pumpkinfest 5K run at 7:30 a.m. Food vendors will return with entertainment like performances from Civil War re-enactors and the Zeeland Community Band happening a little later in the morning.

Events include a pet costume contest, the annual Pumpkin Roll, and the Pumpkinfest parade at 3 p.m., followed by the pumpkin pie eating contest at 5 p.m.

