Zeeland Mayor Kevin Klynstra reflects on 14 years of service as he sets to retire

HOLLAND, Mich. — After serving as mayor for 14 years, Kevin Klynstra will soon retire and hand the reins of the city to council member Rick Van Dorp, who is running unopposed in November.

Klynstra, who has lived in Zeeland nearly his entire life, reflected on his career during a Friday interview downtown.

“I'm very privileged. You know, it's been fun. We've had some tough times, lately especially, but most of the time was a good time. Got a good city council, staff is wonderful. Have a fantastic city manager, and it's been fun," said Klynstra.

He's also served as President of the Michigan Mayors Association, on the Michigan Municipal League Board of Directors, and in several regional leadership roles, like the West Michigan Airport Authority and MACC Executive Committee.

“Met a lot of different people from around the state, shook hands with presidents, kings and queens of the Netherlands. So, it's been interesting,” Klynstra added.

Before becoming mayor, Klynstra worked for 35 years as a mailman in Zeeland and later served 16 years on the city council.

“My sister used to be the city clerk, and so that's originally why I ran for city council. We used to have coffee with her every Friday afternoon after work and she talked about city business ... so I got to know all the business owners, and I would talk to them,” he said.

He became mayor after Les Hoogland, the previous mayor, decided not to run.

“I thought it'd be a good time to test the water to see if I could get elected as mayor. And I did. So 14 years later, here I am,” Klynstra said.

Klynstra cited the city’s industry-friendly climate as a point of pride.

“I always brag that Zeeland is a very industry friendly community, and we've had Gentex that expand here, expanded a lot since I've been mayor,” he said.

Major companies including Gentex Corporation and JR Automation have chosen Zeeland for their headquarters during his time in office.

He also noted recent city improvements, such as the snow melt infrastructure.

“Some of the things that we've done in town, the snow melt just recently that was finished. That's fantastic. Paid cash for it, so something a lot of cities wouldn't be able to do,” Klynstra said.

Downtown Zeeland has seen new businesses and expansion of its social district in the last two decades.

“A lot of new stores and restaurants that we've had in our downtown. Proud of that. I wasn't mayor when the alcohol vote came through, but I was on city council, and I think that was a big step for the city of Zeeland, being alcohol free for so many years,” explained Klynstra.

Council member Rick Van Dorp, who is set to succeed Klynstra as mayor, reflected on the transition.

“Kevin's been a great mayor. This town's changed dramatically over the last 14 years of his tenure, and especially over the last 30 of his whole time on the council. It's definitely going to be an adjustment for everybody, but I've learned from a good one,” Van Dorp said.

Van Dorp, who has served on the council for 21 years, said he looks forward to stepping into the new role.

"I'm still going to campaign, you know, get some signs out and knock on some doors,” Van Dorp said. “It's just a special, special place that I think everybody should do something to do their part, to leave things a little better than the way they found it.”

Klynstra expressed gratitude for his family’s support throughout his years of service.

“Thank you to my wife and my late wife as well, and then my grandkids too. You know, they were always proud of their grandpa for being mayor. And so that always helped me keep going at it too,” Klynstra said.

The city will celebrate Klynstra’s retirement with a party from 1 to 4 p.m. during Friday afternoon’s annual Pumpkinfest event downtown. A special tribute is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the entertainment tent behind the Howard Miller Library. Complimentary root beer floats and popcorn will be provided.

