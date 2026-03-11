Coffee with Collections: ARTifacts with Art at the Holland Museum Thursday

Art Tolsma spent decades roofing in Holland, and collecting. Now, you can sit down with him over a cup of coffee.

The Holland Museum is hosting its monthly Coffee with Collections event Thursday, March 12, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Tolsma donated a collection of around 5,000 artifacts, including signs and memorabilia, to the museum in January. He'll be on hand to showcase the pieces he's collected from Holland-area businesses over the years.

Museum staff will also be present to explain how they plan to preserve and display the historic signage at the Holland Armory.

Coffee with Collections is an ongoing series giving neighbors an up-close look at artifacts not typically on display, along with the history behind each piece. Each month features a different theme.

