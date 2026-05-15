ZEELAND, Mich. — What was once Main Street Auto at 303 E. Main Avenue could soon become the site of a bustling new development, as the city of Zeeland seeks proposals from developers to reimagine the corner lot. The property, now city-owned, is part of an effort to enhance the downtown district.

WATCH: City of Zeeland seeks developer for key downtown redevelopment site

City of Zeeland seeks developer for key downtown redevelopment site

That vision is welcome news for Lee VanKampen, third-generation owner of Dekker’s Jewelry, a fixture in the heart of Zeeland since 1882.

“Dekker’s Jewelry actually started back in Goes, Netherlands in 1850,” VanKampen said. “One of the brothers came over, started a grocery store here in Zeeland, Michigan, and then called up his brother overseas and said, ‘Hey, I want you to come on by.’”

VanKampen’s grandfather, Gerrit, began working at the shop in the 1940s after returning home from World War II, having lost a leg. He purchased the business in 1973, passing it to his son Gary in 1987. Lee took over in 2023.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Lee VanKampen

“While we're keeping our same heritage and respect for our traditions, we're seeing new developments and new businesses — new reasons to draw more people in so they can experience our beautiful little downtown,” VanKampen said.

In recent years, Zeeland’s downtown has seen significant upgrades fueled by over $9 million in public infrastructure improvements and more than $25 million in private development.

“We've had so many apartments built, and we've got a lot of new residents,” said Abby deRoo, Zeeland’s marketing director. “That’s new energy coming in, which is really exciting.”

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Abby deRoo

The city released a Request for Proposals for the roughly 0.17-acre site — approximately 75 feet by 100 feet — with a submission deadline of June 30. You can find the request here.

“The hope is that a developer would remove the building, and this parcel, plus potentially adjacent parcels, could be redeveloped into a two- to three-story, probably mixed-use building,” deRoo said. “We’re open to creativity. ... The whole area is zoned C-2, so if there were adjacent parcels available, they could easily be folded into a commercial project.”

The city is seeking “high-quality architecture and materials” for a multi-story design that fits the character of downtown, promotes walkability, and draws in a variety of users.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 The street view from 303 E. Main Ave.

As revitalization takes hold, businesses like Dekker’s Jewelry are finding inspiration.

“With the downtown revitalizing so much, it has definitely encouraged us to reevaluate some of our offerings and bring stuff that you're not going to find everywhere,” VanKampen said.

From a rare tanzanite gemstone to vintage watches, VanKampen hopes to offer pieces that customers cherish.

WATCH PRIOR COVERAGE OF DEKKER'S JEWELRY: Third-generation owner continues century-long legacy of Zeeland jewelry shop

Third-generation owner continues century-long legacy of Zeeland jewelry shop

"We want to have them see that piece that speaks to them. We want to find that piece that we've curated from all different places to try and make it special," said VanKampen. "It's something that you can see being passed down to your family, or you can see wearing for those special occasions in your life that really mean the most."

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