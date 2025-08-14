Celebrate with Gentex: Company to host block party in downtown Holland Thursday

Gentex Corporation will wrap up its summer Street Performer Series with a block party outside the Holland Civic Center Place on Thursday night.

The event will take place after a final street performance on 8th St. in downtown Holland and will go on from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Civic Center Place parking lot.

The block party will feature free food trucks, hot dogs, ice cream from Polar Patrol, live music, giveaways, and family-friendly activities such as face painting and carnival games. Street performers will also return for one final appearance.

Gentex will display several vehicles at the event and share information about available career opportunities.

