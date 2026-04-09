The Stave and Barrel, a family-owned maker of handcrafted barrel furniture and unique home décor, is inviting the community to its first anniversary celebration Saturday at the Holland Town Center.

WATCH: Holland’s Stave and Barrel marks one year with food, spirits and giveaways

Barrels of Fun: Holland’s Stave and Barrel marks one year with food, spirits and giveaways

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with swag bags for the first 30 guests through the doors—one per household—and continue throughout the day with live vendors, food, drinks and giveaways.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chey’s Coffee Company will serve brews from an on-site coffee cart. Kitchen 55 Food Truck takes over the menu from noon to 7 p.m.

The centerpiece of the afternoon is a tasting experience featuring Michigan-crafted spirits from Mammoth Distillery and Coppercraft Distillery, scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m.

WATCH PRIOR COVERAGE: The Stave & Barrel: Holland family to open custom barrel furniture storefront

The Stave & Barrel: Holland family to open custom barrel furniture storefront

After 5 p.m., attendees can join an informal bottle share with neighbors and owners Tara and Ed Schrotenboer to toast the shop’s first year in business.

Guests can also enter the “Grand Giveaway” for a set of Adirondack chairs by visiting the Stave and Barrel anytime between March 1 and April 11.

The event is free and open to the public.

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