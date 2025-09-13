Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person injured in boat crash at Holland South Pier

Ottawa County Sheriff 06302024
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old Holland man received a head injury while boating at the Holland South Pier in Park Township.

OCSO Deputies say they were notified by Michigan DNR employees stationed at Holland State Park of the boat crash. When arriving, denuties say a 17 foot long boat crashed onto the top of the South pier. The boat's Operator, the 23-year-old man, was ejected from the boat. A 22-year-old woman who was also on the boat sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene.

The 23-year-old man was transported to Corewell Health Butterworth via Aeromed. The crash is still under investigation.

