ZEELAND, Mich. — Downtown Zeeland is seeing a wave of new investment, with the city selecting a developer for a long-vacant corner property while a century-old restaurant works to rebuild after a fire damaged part of its building earlier this year.

WATCH: Zeeland lands developer for former Main Street Auto site as Frank's Restaurant rebuilds after fire

Zeeland lands developer for former Main Street Auto site as Frank's Restaurant rebuilds after fire

The city has chosen GL Rentals to develop the former Main Street Auto property at 303 East Main Street. Mayor Rick Van Dorp III said the project will bring much-needed residential density to the city's core.

"It'll be residential, and which is great for downtown. You know, we as a city — we're kind of landlocked, and we have to look at being a little more dense in areas where it makes sense," Van Dorp said. "You can look at it as kind of an entry level for maybe a young professional or a young couple kind of starting out, moving to the area, start out in life."

Dave Wilson, who owns GL Rentals, also owns Generational Wealth, located kitty corner from 303 East Main.

PRIOR COVERAGE: City of Zeeland seeks developer for key downtown redevelopment site

City of Zeeland seeks developer for key downtown redevelopment site

"So you know he's going to do a good job because he has to stare at it as well," Van Dorp joked.

The mayor pointed to several other recent developments as signs of momentum downtown.

"The Carey Koele office across the street, Koele Godfrey Investments, are building a building that's almost done. We've got the Midwest building on the other side of downtown. It's recently opened with El Rancho on the main level," Van Dorp said.

The new development is welcome news for Frank's Restaurant, a downtown staple for more than a century. Owner Teresa Vander Zwaag said she is eager to see the neighborhood continue to grow.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 City of Zeeland

"We love to see new investors here. We love to see new life here. We love to retain the life we already have here, and then build on that. Zeeland, who wouldn't want to live in Zeeland?" Vander Zwaag said.

Frank's has faced its own challenges this year. A fire broke out at the restaurant on April 18, damaging the basement and forcing a partial closure.

"It was undetermined the cause if it was grease or if it was electrical, but the fire started and ended in the basement," Vander Zwaag said. "We just got our building permit from the city of Zeeland on Friday. So on Monday, we are going to turn a corner from a demolition to a restoration."

Alina Hauter Zeeland Mayor Rick Van Dorp III

The fire has significantly affected the restaurant's operations.

"It's obviously slowed way down. We're not able to offer burgers or fried foods because we no longer have a commercial hood system," Vander Zwaag said. "That was destroyed in the fire. So we get to replace that with a new one. So those plans are all coming together. We are open at Frank's East, which is just next door at 136 East Main, for very limited hours, very limited menu."

Vander Zwaag said a full reopening could come sooner than expected.

"Give us a year to get fully back up and running, but chances are it'll be well before then, so we'll keep you posted," Vander Zwaag said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Teresa Vander Zwaag, owner of Frank's Restaurant

The fire also rattled neighbors. Jim Donkersloot, who has served as Zeeland's city attorney since 1981 and whose building sits next door to Frank's, learned about the blaze while he was out of state.

"I happened to be out of town in Ohio, and I got a text saying the building was on fire, and they had to cut my deadbolt. They used a pry bar to pop my second lock because they saw smoke in my building. Fortunately, there was no fire in my building," Donkersloot said.

Donkersloot visits Frank's at least 4 days a week and said the community is eager for its return.

"It's a gathering place, so people will be very excited to have Frank's back in business," Donkersloot said.

Having watched Zeeland evolve over more than four decades, Donkersloot described the city as a "bedrock community" driven by a strong industrial base.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 The interior of Frank's Restaurant in downtown Zeeland sits under construction as restoration work gets underway following an April fire that damaged the basement of the century-old establishment.

"It's booming because of jobs. We're having major industrial expansions. We're having expansion in the downtown, and so it's becoming an attractive place," Donkersloot said. "There's just a lot of young families are moving to the community. They like its walkability. They like the schools. They like the churches, and they just like the atmosphere of the community."

He credited several major employers with putting Zeeland on the map.

"Whether it's the Miller Knoll furniture, you know. When another industry had a problem with their baby [formula], Mead Johnson stepped up to the plate," Donkersloot said. "JR Automation is coming to town, Woodward FST. They helped solve the airplane stalling over the North Pole in there in Zeeland, so they helped manufacture jet engines, and so there's a lot of different components in town that contribute a lot, not only to the community but really to the world."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Zeeland City Attorney Jim Donkersloot

That same energy drew Vander Zwaag to invest in downtown Zeeland.

"It was a huge reason why we were drawn to invest in downtown Zeeland ourselves is to see the people who are in leadership here want to bring people to Zeeland. We wanted to be part of that. We wanted to be part of that energy," Vander Zwaag said. "We want to provide all the services. We want to be able to feed people and provide a place for them to come and experience great hospitality here in Zeeland. We love it."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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