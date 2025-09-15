New Mexican joint set to move into $7 million mixed-use development in Zeeland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A new mixed-use development at 17 E Main Ave. in downtown Zeeland is set to provide both a Mexican restaurant and 22 affordable housing apartments by the end of the year. The nearly $7 million project, located at the prominent corner of State and Main, is a collaboration between Geerlings Development, the City of Zeeland, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“The city's goal in mind was to put a kind of an entry into the downtown on this corner, which is a prominent corner at State and Main,” said developer Scott Geerlings.

One-third of the lot is partially owned by the city, with the remainder held by Geerlings Development. The project aims to address the local housing shortage and support downtown businesses.

“We all know, there's a tremendous housing need, and what we're trying to do is create affordable workforce type housing, along with retail for the downtown too, to help the downtown be sustainable,” Geerlings said.

The Zeeland Planning Commission approved a special land use application for the development on Thursday, Sept. 4.

“Out of that came a three story about 28,500 square foot building, 9,500 per floor on there. We have commercial users on the first floor, and the top 2 floors are apartments,” Geerlings explained.

According to Geerlings, the apartments will be offered at rental rates set at 80% of the area median income.

“Four have moved in and BVW, who is doing the leasing for us, is actively engaged in leasing these out so they’re on the market as we speak,” Geerlings said.

The development's first floor will include El Rancho, a Mexican restaurant chain.

“Last week, we had a public hearing with the city at the planning commission to allow for liquor license application. El Rancho, the restaurant chain, is going to take about half of this floor space, actually about 40, 45%,” Geerlings said.

Other first-floor tenants will include a ladies’ boutique and two additional businesses yet to be announced.

Concerns regarding parking were addressed at the recent planning commission meeting.

"What you don't see here is all the street parking, there's the church parking across the street that is tied in with the city of Zeeland parking, and behind this building, there's about 50 other sites that the city has that is a very short walk from here. So, I think once people are educated on where they can and can't park, it should be no problem,” Geerlings said.

Funding for the project came from equity, partner contributions, a bank loan, and a $900,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The development was built by Midwest Construction Group, and site supervisor, Matt Van Beveren, said the work is nearly done.

“Completely done, I want to say, hopefully by end of the year,” Van Beveren said. “We have the first floor to do with some restaurant renovations, and then build outs and then couple other things.”

Geerlings added, “We want to be good neighbors the restaurant. People want to be good neighbors, and we want to fit into the city of Zeeland. We're here. We're not out of town. People we care about the city as well.”

