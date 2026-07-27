Longtime Zeeland city manager Tim Klunder dies after cancer battle

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland City Manager Tim Klunder, who led the west Michigan city for 25 years, died early Monday following a battle with cancer, city officials announced.

Klunder, a Zeeland native, served as city manager since 2001. During his tenure, the city said he oversaw projects focused on neighborhood development, downtown revitalization, parks and public spaces, public safety services and infrastructure improvements.

Mayor Richard VanDorp III said Klunder’s leadership left a lasting impact on the community.

“Twenty-five years is a remarkable career, but Tim’s legacy cannot be measured by years alone,” VanDorp said in a statement. “He led with humility, treated every person with dignity, and cared deeply about this City and the people who call it home.”

City officials said Klunder was known for leading “quietly, with integrity, compassion, and a genuine belief that local government exists to serve others.”

Flags at Zeeland city facilities will be flown at half-staff from Tuesday evening through Friday evening in his honor.

A celebration of life is being planned through Yntema Funeral Home.

Klunder is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

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