Lineman dies from accidental electrocution while working in Ottawa County

PORT SHELDON TWP., Mich. — A utility worker died from accidental electrocution while working on lines in Ottawa County.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded July 24 to the 6900 block of Holly Drive in Port Sheldon Township after Spectrum reported one of its linemen was unresponsive.

Deputies arrived to find a 53-year-old man from Grand Haven Township dead inside the extended bucket of a boom truck.

Investigators determined the man had been working on utility lines in the area at the time of his death. An autopsy later confirmed he died from accidental electrocution.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

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