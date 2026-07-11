HOLLAND, Mich. — Hispanic residents make up around 25% of Holland's population, and next week the city's Latin Americans United for Progress organization will mark that community's presence with its 62nd annual Fiesta celebration.

WATCH: Holland's LAUP Fiesta returns for 62nd anniversary celebrating Latino culture, community

Holland's LAUP Fiesta returns for 62nd anniversary celebrating Latino culture, community

The five-day event spans Wednesday through Sunday and includes performances, food, art, and family activities at venues across Holland.

The fiesta kicks off Wednesday at the Holland Farmer's Market with a "celebration activation."

"That's open for kids and families, focused on wellness and health and how that incorporates into our culture and traditions," said Alejandra Guillén, executive director of LAUP.

On Thursday, the celebration moves to GDK Park as part of the Downtown Holland Street Performers Series.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Executive Director of LAUP Alejandra Guillén

Among those performers is the Flow Like Water crew, a group of breakdancers — also known as breakers — who have been practicing the art form for decades.

Matthew Rivera, whose mother is Mexican and father is Honduran, has been breaking for 20 years.

"I teach hip-hop breaking. I work at a dance studio, and I also perform it, street perform, or stage, either or. But I've been doing it for 20 years. I love it," Rivera said. "It was actually made by Puerto Ricans and African Americans, so it's a little different. It may not be Mexicans, but the West Coast picked up on it."

Fellow crew member Julian Bazan, who describes himself as "Chicano," has a similar history with the art form.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Flow Like Water members Matthew Rivera and Julian Bazan

"I've been doing it for about 20 years too, as well. You know, not on and off, but my dad originally started me when I was little. He's a big part of the history," Bazan said. "We just want to be loved and show love out there, and let it be known that breaking is a part of this world."

Also performing at GDK Park on Thursday will be Chris Garcia, owner of H-Town Ink and Manos Murals. Like Rivera and Bazan, Garcia grew up in Holland attending Fiesta.

"It was a day where we really felt at home and felt at peace in downtown Holland, being little brown kids and Mexican and Hispanic kids, we loved this day," Garcia said. "I'm half Mexican, half Dutch. So in Holland, we call ourselves Dutchicans."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Chris Garcia of H-Town Ink and Manos Murals

Garcia will create live art at the event, guiding children through a hands-on experience.

"We're going to have a temporary canvas and we're going to have their T-shirt as their palette, and I'll kind of instruct and help kids paint and create their own shirts using the colors off of the LAUP logo," Garcia said. "My cousin, Stinky Salmon Screen Printing will be joining us, and he's going to be live screen printing right on top of their art."

On Friday, the celebration continues with a concert at Kollen Park.

"We're gonna have Grupo Bengala that is going to be performing, and we're going to have three food trucks that are local to our community," Guillén said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Matthew Rivera and Julian Bazan

Saturday's events move to the Holland Civic Center, where a resource fair, mercadito, and talent show will take place during the day, followed by an evening baile.

"We're gonna have La Furia Del Ritmo, and we are gonna have Grupo Ekilibriio that's coming all the way from Chicago. So they're gonna be throwing a huge party here," Guillén said.

Fiesta wraps up Sunday with a car show featuring raffles, giveaways, and prizes, along with a FIFA Final watch party.

"This is a staple for Hispanic culture in Holland to be a part of. We look forward to this day, and it just brings everybody together," Garcia said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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