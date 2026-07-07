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Holland Township board unanimously hires Josh Eggleston as its new township manager

Eggleston currently serves as the Zeeland Township Manager
JOSH EGGLESTON.jpg
Alina Hauter/FOX 17
Josh Eggleston
JOSH EGGLESTON.jpg
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HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Holland Charter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Josh Eggleston as its new township manager during a special meeting Tuesday.

Eggleston currently serves as township manager for Zeeland Charter Township, a position he has held since 2024. Prior to that, he served as city manager of Wayland for 6 years.

The hire follows the retirement of Steve Bulthuis, who served Holland Charter Township for 8 years. His last day was in June.

Eggleston's last day with Zeeland Charter Township will be on August 21. He will begin with Holland Charter Township on August 24.

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