Holland Township board unanimously hires Josh Eggleston as its new township manager

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Holland Charter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Josh Eggleston as its new township manager during a special meeting Tuesday.

Eggleston currently serves as township manager for Zeeland Charter Township, a position he has held since 2024. Prior to that, he served as city manager of Wayland for 6 years.

The hire follows the retirement of Steve Bulthuis, who served Holland Charter Township for 8 years. His last day was in June.

Eggleston's last day with Zeeland Charter Township will be on August 21. He will begin with Holland Charter Township on August 24.

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