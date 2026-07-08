Grand Haven reminding public of Coast Guard Festival space reservation rules

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven is inviting the public to reserve seating for the Coast Guard Festival's parade and fireworks, enforcing how and when people save a spot for the events.

The public can place sheets, caution tape, golf tees and chairs starting at 12:01 A.M. on Friday, July 31. Materials placed before that time will be removed by the city.

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The policy released by the city says tents, sand bags, tarps, duct tape, rocks, stakes or spray paint are prohibited for saving spaces. Any of these materials will be removed by the city, including markings on sidewalks, boardwalks and parking lots.

Boats along Grand Haven's Seawall will be cleared away starting at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, August 1. Mooring boats will not be allowed until 1:00 A.M. Sunday, August 2.

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