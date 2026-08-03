Grand Haven City CouncilGRAND HAVEN, Mich. — approved a Brownfield tax increment financing request, clearing the way for a mixed-use condominium development at 7 N. 7th St. known as the Flatiron Building.

WATCH: Flatiron Building project gets green light in Grand Haven's Centertown district

Flatiron Building project gets green light in Grand Haven's Centertown district

The project will replace an existing structure in Centertown with a 2,240-square-foot mixed-use development featuring residential condos, retail space, and parking.

Rachel Jakubiec, owner of Fashion Forward Consignments, has operated out of the current building since last year.

"I got lucky enough to score these two spots in November of last year, and it's been great. I really love this spot in this area," Jakubiec said.

Jakubiec said her business will relocate shortly after Coast Guard Fest.

Next door, Jenny Kure of Overtime Sports has already begun her transition out of the building.

Maxam Architecture

"This building has been very good to me for the last 14 years, but it needs to be taken down," Kure said.

The Flatiron Building will feature 5 residential condos, roughly 2,240 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, and a parking structure with 5 garage spaces and 4 lift-assisted spots.

City Council approved a tax incentive package worth $687,182, to be reimbursed to developer Capstone Companies over a 15-year period. Through the Local Brownfield Revolving Fund, the city will also benefit from an additional four-year tax capture of up to $258,541.

The redevelopment aims to address the county's housing needs while revitalizing a key downtown space. Plans also include new benches, bike racks, and 3 informational kiosks.

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Jakubiec said she believes the project will be a positive change for the neighborhood.

"I think it'll be a great addition to Centertown. I think Centertown really needs it, and so it's been a long time coming, and I think everybody's excited," Jakubiec said.

Fashion Forward Consignments, Overtime Sports, and a third business, Vintage Green Antiques, will temporarily relocate to Columbus Street during construction. Jakubiec said she hopes to return once the new building is complete.

"I would love to come back to this spot because I do love it. I get a lot of visibility, a lot of foot traffic, a lot of people coming in, and people really love the shop," Jakubiec said.

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Construction is expected to begin later this summer, with an estimated completion in fall 2027. Kure said she sees the development as an opportunity to strengthen the neighborhood's identity.

"When you live in a city, you tend to wander around and find different neighborhoods, and so I want to be a neighborhood that has a draw," Kure said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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