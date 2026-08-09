Deputies: Motorcyclist critically injured after pickup truck pulls into path in Grand Haven Township

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 73-year-old Holland man suffered critical injuries Saturday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Grand Haven Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and crews with the Grand Haven Township Fire Department responded around 11 a.m. to the intersection of US-31 and 152nd Avenue for reports of a crash.

Investigators said the Holland man was riding a motorcycle northbound on US-31 when a 46-year-old West Olive man driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer turned onto US-31 from 152nd Avenue.

According to deputies, the pickup truck drove into the path of the motorcycle, forcing the motorcyclist to lay the bike down before sliding into the side of the truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

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