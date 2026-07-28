GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's Coast Guard Festival is a 10-day summer celebration honoring the U.S. Coast Guard, but for the service members stationed there, it's even more personal.

WATCH: Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven offers a unique experience for the 'Coasties' who serve there

Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven offers a unique experience for the 'Coasties' who serve there

"It makes me feel like a celebrity. It's awesome. Everyone's so positive and supportive of us," Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Young of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve said. "We very much appreciate all of that support."

Young has been stationed in Grand Haven for five years. She said the festival is one of the highlights of her year. This year's theme is "1776 Gave Us A Nation – 1790 Gave Us Its Guardians."

"I always enjoy coming out to see all the concerts. They're typically held at this waterfront. It's always so fun. I love seeing all the different tribute bands that they filter through every year. The Queen one is by far my favorite every year," Young said.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Megan Young

Young will volunteer on Kids' Day, happening Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Just getting all the kiddos like pumped and full of a bunch of candy to send back home to mom and dad. And then I also help out with Senior Day, where we pass out food to the community people, and it's always a blast," Young said.

Senior Day is Wednesday at Mulligan's Hollow, beginning with a pickleball tournament at 8 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m.

"I love it so much. Bringing joy to other people really makes me happy, and so thankful and fortunate that I am able to do that," Young said.

Fellow Coast Guard Reservist Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric David echoed that sentiment. David has called Grand Haven home for the past three years.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Eric David

"I help out with a lot of the community events, and for example, some of the things I'm doing tomorrow, I'll be participating in the cardboard boat race in the afternoon. I like to participate in the 5K run every year," David said.

For David, the community's enthusiasm stands out above everything else.

"I can say that it's the most support I have ever felt being a Coast Guard member," David said. "A lot of people, when especially in uniform, will come up to you thanking you for your service, and a lot of them have amazing stories to share. And I just really like getting to know a lot of the veterans and stories that they have to share about their own experiences."

For Lieutenant Michael Marshall, this year's festival carries a full-circle meaning. Marshall grew up in Battle Creek and said seeing the Coast Guard as a child helped shape his future.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Michael Marshall

"Growing up, we used to go to South Haven a lot, and St. Joe. So seeing the Coast Guard out there, we'd see the helicopters and the small boats, and I felt like that was an impact. Kind of helped me with my decision to join the Coast Guard later," Marshall said.

This will be the first Coast Guard Festival Marshall has worked.

"I'm doing a lot of the logistics and coordinating. Primary duties are probably going to be working with the air stations. So, getting all the helicopters here, they're going to be putting on a search and rescue demo," Marshall said.

He is also looking forward to sharing the experience with his children.

"They're going to be here, so for them to be part of like the kids' day and be part of the parades and just kind of see what dad does for his job out here in the Coast Guard. So, I think that's going to be something to share with them. Kind of special," Marshall said.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17

Upcoming Festival Events

Ship tours of the USCGC Mackinaw and USCGC Neah Bay, where visitors can meet the crew, are available at select times daily through August 1. The carnival also runs daily through August 1.

Tuesday

Kids' Day: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Street Dance on Washington Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets: 8:30 – 10:30 p.m., live music by Brena

Concert: The Trifecta of American Classic Rock at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Senior Day at Mulligan's Hollow: Pickleball tournament begins at 8 a.m., concludes at 2 p.m.

Coast Guard Festival Volleyball Tournament at Grand Haven State Park Beach: 10 a.m.

Concert: Forever Seger – The Silver Bullet Experience at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Concert: Crazy Train – The Ozzy Experience at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Merchants and Makers at Central Park: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., with live music and food trucks

Concert: Legends of New Country: Wallen & Wilson at 6:30 p.m.

Drone show following the concert at Waterfront Stadium

Saturday, August 1

Merchants and Makers at Central Park: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with live music and food trucks

Concert: Elton & Billy – The Tribute + Fireworks Spectacular at 7:30 p.m.

Grand Parade kicks off at 11:45 a.m.

A full schedule of events is available here.

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