83-year-old man dies after three-car crash in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — An 83-year-old man died after a three-car crash in Holland.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday at 7th Street and Central Avenue.

Police say the 83-year-old was driving a Honda CR-V south on Central Avenue when he drove into the path of a Chevy Silverado heading west on 7th. The two vehicles collided. The Silverado then lost control and struck a Tesla.

The driver of the Silverado, a 27-year-old man from Dorr, was taken to Holland Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Tesla and her passenger were not hurt.

Witnesses told police the speed of the Silverado may have contributed to the crash.

The 83-year-old driver later died at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone who witnessed it to call the Holland Department of Public Safety.

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