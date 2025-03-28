Holland teen turns passion for mac & cheese into nonprofit

HOLLAND, Mich. — One Holland teen is using his love for mac and cheese to make a difference in his community. Charlie Duistermars, 14, founded nonprofit Mac & Cheese Ministries to curb the issue of food security in West Michigan and has already fed hundreds.

Like many teenagers, Duistermars has a ton of hobbies. He likes to play sports, perform in the arts, and hang out with his friends and family.

"I like to draw. Me and my Grammy draw. I like to play the drums. I play the drums in my church every Sunday. I like to sing," Duistermars said.

But it's his love for mac and cheese that stands out.

"Ever since I was little, mac and cheese has been my absolute favorite food," Duistermars shared. "And I mean, when I was in fifth grade, my friends and I wanted to start a mac and cheese club, and we didn't really know what that was going to be. So we decided to, like, try tasting different boxes and going to different restaurants and trying their mac and cheese."

What started as a club has turned into something so much more.

"I thought, what better idea to take mac and cheese and Jesus and do something good with them?" Duistermars explained.

Mac & Cheese Ministries aims to combat food insecurity in West Michigan.

"In Ottawa County, specifically, it's a big issue where over 32,000 people struggle with food insecurity, and that's nearly 11% of our population," said Duistermars.

Using organized events such as a 5K and a picnic, Duistermars has been fundraising boxes of mac and cheese for distribution to those who need it most.

“My dad and I will go around and put them in micro food pantries. These are small neighborhood pantries accessible to anyone in need," said Duistermars.

Mac n’ Cheese Ministries has not only served local residents but has also expanded its reach throughout West Michigan by partnering with organizations like Community Action House, which distributes food to those in need.

"The thing that we do most, is we'll give them to Community Action House. And then the nice thing about what they do, and it's incredible, they'll take all the mac and cheese that we get, and they will distribute it to whomever needs it for, I mean, throughout all of West Michigan," Duistermars said.

"I think one of the great benefits of his youth is that optimism that we all need to remember," said Krista Burgett, senior manager of food partnerships for Community Action House. "He sees a need, and he can do something about it, and he’s going to keep working at it."

Mac & Cheese Ministries has donated over 20,000 boxes to feed those in need. Duistermars even had the opportunity to present his mission during a TED Talk last year.

"I think that it was, it was so cool to be able to get that out there, and actually, after that, like to see the impact of the TED Talk and how that, like that actually drove people more to donate more. And it was, it's just another thing that God is like, put there for reason to give us more donations," said Duistermars. "Our goal from the beginning was not only to spread Jesus’s love through mac and cheese but to ensure that no kid should ever experience not having mac and cheese," he said.

If you were wondering, Duistermars does have a favorite mac and cheese.

"No question is my mom's homemade mac and cheese. I've never had one even close to that, like that, that's on a different level. I've shared it with friends, with family. It's out of this world," Duistermars said.

