Holland landmark American flag stolen

HOLLAND, Mich. — The search is on for the person who stole a large American flag that flies as a landmark in Holland.

The flag is typically seen outside the Robert DeNooyer Chevrolet dealership at 8th Street and US-31 in Holland.

The dealership posted to Facebook that the flag was stolen around 2 a.m. Monday.

“We are proud of the flag we fly and the country it represents,” the dealership posted.

The business has ordered a new flag and hopes to have it up in time for the 4th of July.

If you have any information about who took it, you’re asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department at 616-738-4000.