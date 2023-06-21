Holland firefighters respond to fire at Padnos

HOLLAND, Mich. — A fire occurred at Padnos, (located at 185 W. 8th) on Tuesday.

According to the City of Holland, HDPS firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the recycling facility at about 6:20 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire originated in a large piece of machinery, which is used for the recycling of metal products.

The fire also began to extend into a small building adjacent to the machinery.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished, which limited the damage to a small area.

No one was injured from the fire. The fire appears to be accidental. However, an investigation into the origin and cause is currently underway.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube